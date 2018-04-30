Wardens to join public payroll tomorrow

All local wardens will officially become government employees on Tuesday, as government fulfils its electoral pledge to centralise the system.

Wardens currently employed by private contractors will as of tomorrow be transferred with the Local Enforcement System Agency (Lesa), the Local Government Ministry said.

The agency will act as a “closed department”, the ministry said, which means that wardens will not be able to be transferred to other parts of the public service.

Lesa was set up three years ago to regulate local warden operations. The government had pledged to streamline the warden system by transferring all wardens with the agency.

“This development will ensure a bigger presence of local wardens in our localities who are attuned to the needs of the community,” the ministry said.

The development comes as Parliament is discussing a reform in local governance, which includes changing the nomenclature of wardens to community officials.