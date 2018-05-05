Deputy Prime Minister’s office terminates job contract over bribery allegation

A person employed in Chris Fearne’s ministry had his job contract terminated “with immediate effect” after allegations of bribery, the ministry said.

In a short statement on Friday night, the office of the Deputy Prime Minister, who is also Health Minister, said it terminated the work contract of a “staff member” after it received information that indicated that the person may have solicited money. It did not specify what job the person was tasked with.

The ministry said the police were called in to investigate.

No further information was provided.