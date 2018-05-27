Adrian Delia pledges to 'expose what the government won't show'

The Nationalist Party will be exposing that which the government is unwilling to tackle, PN leader Adrian Delia said on Sunday.

Speaking during a political event in H'Attard, Delia claimed that the PN had investigated the alleged overchanging of electricity and water bills, and found that most people are paying more than they should.

“Come to us, let us explain and show you how much the government is taking away from you,” he told supporters, pledging to give back "every euro."

Delia claimed that the PN will keep on fighting for justice, promising that if the government "does not fix irregularities", the Opposition will stand up for "what is right."

Contrary to what the prime minister said earlier in the morning, Delia said that the had allowed a free vote to his parliamentary group. Speaking about the amendments to the Embryo Protection Act, he said that despite the free vote, all members voted against the amendments, showing that the PN is "truly in favour of life."

“We want to help infertile couples at all costs, but there is a line that we cannot cross – that of killing the unborn child,” Delia claimed.

Referring to the free vote given to the PN MPs, Delia said that the PN is once again allowing space for different types of opinions, "unlike Labour."

Delia reiterated that the PN is in favour of development as long as it is sustainable, but raised concerns about abandoned properties.

“A lot of studies are showing that despite the increase of buildings in Malta, many remain vacant and unused,” he said, adding that the government "steam rolls over everything," and passes it for "prosperity."

According to Delia, statistics show that 25% of the island is developed – making it the most built-up country in Europe.

Prior to Delia, the party's Deputy Leader, David Aguis, spoke of a report published by The Malta Independent on Sunday, which revealed that Delia was cleared of any tax disputes. The newspaper said that Delia revealed exactly how his taxes and penalties were settled, and where the funds came from, providing also an official Inland Revenue statement showing that Delia has no pending tax, FSS, and SSC balances.