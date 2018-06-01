Updated | Gzira Local Council closes its doors in protest

The Gzira Local Council has closed its doors from Friday until Tuesday 5 June, in protest.

The Gzira local council said that it would remain closed, as a protest against the act which occurred against the local Councilor Jeremy Cardona.

Cardona claims that a certain contractor tried to run him over in broad daylight on Wednesday. He filed a police report.

The driver, who was identified by police, revved his vehicle and swerved, almost hitting Cardona as he walked along The Strand in Gzira.

The council held an urgent meeting on Thursday and decided to shut its doors. The protest will end with a public demonstration on Tuesday 5 June, at 6:30pm, in Sir Patrick Stuart Street Gzira.

“The Council feels that this act occurred due to egoism and negligence of certain contractors working within the construction sector. Such actions are caused considerable inconvenience to residents,” the Council said.

The Malta Developers Association respond to the incident

The Malta Developers Association issued a statement with regards to Cardona’s police report.

MDA said from preliminary investigatons, it resulted that the incident was not related to any specific development, but was more of a personal tiff between the contractor and the Local Councill.

“Since the man’s parent organisation is an MDA member, MDA will be takeing the necessary disciplinary action if the allegations prove correct”.