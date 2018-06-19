Binance partners with Malta Stock Exchange on Fintech accelerator programme

Binance, the world’s largest cryotocurrency exchange which recently relocated to Malta, is joining forces with the Malta Stock Exchange (MSE) to launch the MSX FinTech Accelerator Programme which is intended to offer support fintech start-ups and entrepreneurs.

The programme, which is based at the Malta Stock Exchange, will establish an ecosystem to “nurture and support companies, including a mentoring scheme which will match international technology and media leader with fintech and crypto start-ups”.

In addition to Binance, the MSE said that Thomson Reuters had also signed up as mentors in the programme.

“MSE, will offer start-ups access to professional business services and facilities in-house accounting services and payroll, as well as office space, state of the art communication, conference rooms and training centre,” MSE said.

The Accelerator Centre will capitalize on Malta's growing prominence as a global hub for crypto and blockchain innovation, MSE said.

The proposed regulatory framework will offer legal certainty in a space that is currently unregulated, providing certification of DLT Platforms and related smart contracts, a regime for the approval of ICOs and the service providers

"It is clear that Malta is becoming a Fintech and blockchain centre of excellence and we want to allow local and foreign companies the ability to bring their ideas to the market faster,” the Chairman of the Malta Stock Exchange Joseph Portelli said.

“This programme offers foreign entrepreneurs easy access to a readymade solution at one of Malta's most prestigious addresses -the Malta Stock Exchange."

A Binance spokesman said that they moved their operations to Malta because it has demonstrated its progressive approach to supporting and developing the crypto and blockchain industry.

“Malta is creating a safe and legislated environment for the industry to become reputable, attracting companies like ours and many others. The Malta Stock Exchange reflects these values, providing the infrastructure for entrepreneurs and start-ups to flourish in what is otherwise a highly competitive industry,” he said.