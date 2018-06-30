4-year-old injured after one storey drop

A 4-year-old girl who resides in Gozo, is suffering from serious injuries after falling from a height of one storey.

The girl was injured in a warehouse in Triq 31 ta’ Marzu 1979, Rabat.

The injured girl was taken to the Gozo General Hospital where she was certified of suffering from the serious injuries.

Magistrate P Coppini has been assigned to the case.

Police investigations are on-going.