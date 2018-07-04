First Malta-registered A380 lands at airport

The first Airbus A380 to be registered in Malta landed at the Malta International Airport from Singapore on Thursday evening.

The aircraft, the largest passenger jet in the world, will have a new livery painted before starting operations for Hi Fly Malta, a Maltese carrier.

Transport minister Ian Borg, writing on Facebook said the aircraft would be flying under the registration marks 9H-MIP.

“This is the first operational A380, which is the largest passenger aircraft in operation, to be flown by a Maltese carrier under the Maltese flag,” Borg wrote.

“As Minister responsible for this field I am pleased to see the continuous progress being made and I pledge my support to all operators and initiatives to make Malta the jurisdiction of choice.”