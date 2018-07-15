[WATCH] Second group of MV Lifeline migrants transferred to Luxembourg

A second group of migrants who were aboard the NGO-operated rescue vessel MV Lifeline, have been relocated to Luxembourg through the "ad hoc agreement" that brought an end to a week-long dispute over the vessel's fate.

After docking in Malta, the ship was impounded and proceedings initiated against its captain Claus-Peter Reisch.

The migrants, who dismbarked in Malta last month, were assessed by migration authorities from Luxembourg prior to their departure, according to a government statement.

It said that Maltese authorities had provided the migrants with necessary requirements during the course of their stay in Malta.

The first group were relocated to France last week.

Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, and Norway have all agreed to share the 234 migrants that were on board the vessel.