[LIVE] Lifeline captain taken to court in Malta

The captain of the migrant rescue vessel that berthed in Malta last Wednesday has been taken to court in Malta and is expected to be charged on various counts, including improper ship registration.

Claus-Peter Reisch was interrogated by the police over 'flag issues', soon after the ship was allowed to berth in Malta after a weeklong ordeal with 234 migrants aboard. The charges do not include people smuggling.

Reisch is appearing in front of Magistrate Joe Mifsud.

Background to the story

The Lifeline was accused of acting as a rescue vessel when it is registered as a pleasure craft in the Netherlands. However, doubts have also been cast on whether the ship is authorised to fly the Dutch flag after the authorities in the Netherlands said it was not registered there.

Sources close to the ship, who spoke to MaltaToday had said that many boats in the Netherlands had a pleasure boat licence. "This is the norm for boats under a certain tonnage," the sources said.

The ship captain was accused by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat of precipitating the Lifeline crisis when he ignored orders from the Rome rescue coordination centre during last week's rescue.

It is understood that the Italian authorities had informed the Lifeline that the Libyan coastguard was going to rescue the migrants but the captain went ahead with the operation, before heading northward towards European shores.

However, sources close to the ship told MaltaToday that all orders were obeyed "except the order to return to Tripoli". Human rights groups and the UN consider Libya to be unsafe for migrants, with many reporting being tortured and raped.