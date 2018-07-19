Widow of former President Censu Tabone passes away

The widow of former President Censu Tabone passed away on Thursday at the age of 98.

In a statement, the Nationalist Party (PN) paid tribute to the former first lady who it described as a dignified woman who had served the country in silence for many years.

“Maria Tabone’s loss is a loss for the whole country. It is the loss of a dignified woman who served the country in silence for many years alongside her husband Censu Tabone,” the PN said, adding that she had supported her husband both in his medical and political career, culminating in his term as President in 1989.

“When her husband, after being Foreign Affairs minister, was appointed President of Malta in 1989, Maria continued to be a dignified supporting figure with a silent determination. For this, she and her husband won the whole country’s respect, and of those who initially had not accepted them.”

The two had eight children together and were married during the second world war.