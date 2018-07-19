menu

Widow of former President Censu Tabone passes away

The Nationalist Party said in a statement that Malta had lost a dignified woman who, along with her husband, had served the country for a long time

yannick_pace
19 July 2018, 12:22pm
by Yannick Pace
Maria Tabone passed away on Thursday, aged 98
Maria Tabone passed away on Thursday, aged 98

The widow of former President Censu Tabone passed away on Thursday at the age of 98.

In a statement, the Nationalist Party (PN) paid tribute to the former first lady who it described as a dignified woman who had served the country in silence for many years.

“Maria Tabone’s loss is a loss for the whole country. It is the loss of a dignified woman who served the country in silence for many years alongside her husband Censu Tabone,” the PN said, adding that she had supported her husband both in his medical and political career, culminating in his term as President in 1989. 

“When her husband, after being Foreign Affairs minister, was appointed President of Malta in 1989, Maria continued to be a dignified supporting figure with a silent determination. For this, she and her husband won the whole country’s respect, and of those who initially had not accepted them.”

The two had eight children together and were married during the second world war.

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
More in National
Widow of former President Censu Tabone passes away
National

Widow of former President Censu Tabone passes away
Yannick Pace
[WATCH] Paceville entrepreneur Hugo Chetcuti given last farewell
National

[WATCH] Paceville entrepreneur Hugo Chetcuti given last farewell
Massimo Costa
[WATCH] Car overturns in Marsa after attempting dangerous manoeuvre
National

[WATCH] Car overturns in Marsa after attempting dangerous manoeuvre
Salvini’s far-right mayor learns English in Malta, but can’t resist anti-immigrant rant
National

Salvini’s far-right mayor learns English in Malta, but can’t resist anti-immigrant rant
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe