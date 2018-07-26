menu

[WATCH] First phase of Marsa-Hamrun Bypass project almost complete

Second phase will see road’s central strip rebuilt and moved, number of junctions upgraded

massimo_costa
26 July 2018, 4:41pm
by Massimo Costa
The first phase of the Marsa-Hamrun Bypass project is almost complete, Transport Minister Ian Borg said
The first phase of the Marsa-Hamrun Bypass project is almost complete, Transport Minister Ian Borg said

Footage sent by Transport Malta

The first phase of the €5 million Marsa-Hamrun Bypass project, aimed at improving the arterial road connecting the centre of Malta to the south, is reportedly approaching its completion.

Engineer Fredrick Azzopardi, who is working on the project, said this first phase saw technical work bing done, including creating 370 metres of new storm water catchment systems, as well as a sewage pipeline crossing and a 350-metre walk-through culvert.

Azzopardi said 500 metres of trench were implemented for electrical networks, with around 8km of high-voltage cables placed in these culverts and trenches.

The work also included the building of road foundations and a 350-metre retaining wall at the edge of the new lanes, apart from the pedestrian facilities mentioned above. The engineer also said that the last weeks saw the implementation of trenches in nearby roads such as the slip road linking the bypass to Qormi so that these services can be connected to existing networks in the area.

Transport Minister Ian Borg highlighted the project’s aims of improving traffic efficiency and safety, underlining that it would involve the building of 1.7km of new pavements and pedestrian facilities at the side of the road.

The second phase of the project, Borg said, will include the rebuilding and movement of the road’s central strip and the upgrading of a numbers of junctions along its northbound carriageway, improving connections with Triq Dicembru 13, the Mriehel Bypass and the Santa Venera tunnels.

In the coming months, the two lanes created in the first phase will temporarily replace the existing southbound carriageway of the road, allowing for it to be rebuilt.

The project should be completed by April 2019, however the six bypass lanes are planned to open towards the end of this year.

Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
More in National
[WATCH] First phase of Marsa-Hamrun Bypass project almost complete
National

[WATCH] First phase of Marsa-Hamrun Bypass project almost complete
Massimo Costa
Malta Airport planning €40 million terminal expansion, work on new car park and apron to start soon
National

Malta Airport planning €40 million terminal expansion, work on new car park and apron to start soon
Massimo Costa
Attorney General appeals recusal of Judge Antonio Mizzi from Panama Papers case
National

Attorney General appeals recusal of Judge Antonio Mizzi from Panama Papers case
Yannick Pace
Updated | Casa challenges Labour MEPs on FIAU report
National

Updated | Casa challenges Labour MEPs on FIAU report
Maria Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe