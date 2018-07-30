Townsquare developers to reduce tower height by 37 metres

The developers of the Townsquare project in Sliema have submitted new designs to the Planning Authority (PA) in which the height of the proposed tower has been reduced by 37 metres, or 11 storeys.

In a statement, the developers said the new plans would dramatically reduce the project’s visual impact.

The new designs where submitted to the PA following a decision in May by the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal, which stated that the developers must effect certain revisions to the project application, which the PA had approved in 2016.

“Our new designs comprehensively address the revisions requested in the appeal decision; but also incorporate a tower that has been significantly reduced in height,” a Townsquare spokesman said.

The developers said that the project some 60% of the project’s footprint would still consist of open spaces, as originally proposed, making it “the largest pedestrian zone in Sliema’s town centre”.

Townsquare said the area had also been reconfigured to include a better flow for pedestrians, more greenery and a landscaped rear garden, all of which will be accessible to the public.

Furthermore, it said the new tower would be made up of one double-heighted commercial ground level and 27 residential levels. “Since these have lower height dimensions it will be equivalent to 27 levels of the previous tower.”

“Designed by top local and international architectural firms, the development will comprise 159 apartments, retail outlets, a business centre, a range of dining outlets, cafes and ample underground,” the developers said, adding that the restoration of the historical Villa Drago also remained an integral part of the project.

Townsquare is owned by Townsquare Sliema Limited, a joint venture between the Ganado, Gasan, Soler and Trapani-Galea families.