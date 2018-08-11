FKNK to hunters: Watch what you upload to social media

Malta’s hunting lobby, the FKNK, has urged hunters and trappers in Malta to watch what they upload to social media, presumably in an attempt to improve the public’s perception of hunting.

In a statement, the FKNK said that social media offered hunters and trappers, as well as the organisations that represent them, with many opportunities to communicate with the general public.

“Unfortunately, social media can be also be used against hunters and trappers, and their passion,” the FKNK said. “On some occasions, photos that have been placed on social media have been used by organisations against hunting and trapper and have been used to make false accusations that have reacted in a strong negative reaction by the general public, with the consequence that they have done a great deal of damage to hunting and trapping.”

The FKNK said that some African governments, like those of Nambia and Zimbabwe, are considering regulating “hunting photos” on social media. It added that hunting organisations in these countries are involved in decision-making and that the European hunters federation was monitoring talks closely.

The FKNK said that while the majority of hunters were conscious of what uploaded to social media, it urged for such platforms to be used in a way that leaves a positive effect on the practice.

It said that in addition to only sharing appropriate photos, hunters should also provide the right context about sustainable hunting and trapping, including about their love of hunting, the benefits of conservation, and what happens to a bird that is captured by a trapper.