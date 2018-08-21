[WATCH] Fishermen save turtle caught up in fishing tackle

Fishermen saved a turtle from certain death after they spotted it struggling in the sea after it got caught up in fishing tackle.

A video posted on Facebook by Ġorġ Refalo, shows the fishermen pulling the turtle out of the sea and cutting through the thick lines that would have most definitely killed it.

The turtle darted off into the deep when it was released back into the sea.

The fishermen's gesture was welcomed by hundreds of people who left appreciative comments beneath the Facebook post.

Among those who expressed gratitude was Vince Attard, the president of Nature Trust, an organisation that cares for injured turtles.

Only last week, a large Leatherback turtle was pulled out dead from the sea. An autopsy found that it died of pneumonia after it was weakened by plastics that were found in its intestines.

