Woman seriously injured after falling into trench

A 57-year-old woman fell down a height of almost two metres into a trench in Hamrun

29 August 2018, 2:54pm
by MaltaToday Staff
The woman fell into a trench in Triq Mountbatten in Hamrun (File photo: Googlemaps)
A woman suffered serious injuries after falling down a trench in Triq Mountbatten, Hamrun, the police said.

The incident happened at around 11.30am. The ditch was seven courses deep, a drop of almost two metres.

The Civil Protection Department was called out to assist the woman. She was certified to have suffered serious injuries at Mater Dei hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

