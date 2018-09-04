menu

Medical professor Angelo Psaila passes away

Angelo Psaila, a medical expert and professor, passed away aged 81 

4 September 2018, 8:51am
Angelo Psaila receiving his Republic Day honour in 2013
Angelo Psaila receiving his Republic Day honour in 2013

Angelo Psaila, a medical expert and professor, has passed away aged 81.

Born in Zabbar, Psaila specialized in clinical cardiology as well as paediatrics, and was known and loved by many in the medical field in Malta.

In 1978, he was appointed consultant physician at St Luke’s Hospital and subsequently deputy director of the department of medicine at the University of Malta.

Psaila was active in public health education, contributing significantly to various local media including radio and TV programmes. He also contested in general elections with the Labour Party in the 80s and 90s.

In 2013, he received the Republic Day honour for his contribution in Malta’s medical field.

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne tweeted about Psaila’s death, saying that whole generations of patients and medical students owe him a debt of gratitude. 

In a statement, the Labour Party said that Professor Psaila will be remembered for his incredible medical work and altruism. 

More in National
All Maltese nationals in Libya safe, foreign ministry confirms
National

All Maltese nationals in Libya safe, foreign ministry confirms
Maria Pace
Spearfishing enthusiast missing off Bahar ic-Caghaq
National

Spearfishing enthusiast missing off Bahar ic-Caghaq
Karl Azzopardi
Medical professor Angelo Psaila passes away
National

Medical professor Angelo Psaila passes away
Passport boss says Malta verifying all sources of millionaires’ wealth
National

Passport boss says Malta verifying all sources of millionaires’ wealth
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe