Medical professor Angelo Psaila passes away

Angelo Psaila, a medical expert and professor, has passed away aged 81.

Born in Zabbar, Psaila specialized in clinical cardiology as well as paediatrics, and was known and loved by many in the medical field in Malta.

In 1978, he was appointed consultant physician at St Luke’s Hospital and subsequently deputy director of the department of medicine at the University of Malta.

Psaila was active in public health education, contributing significantly to various local media including radio and TV programmes. He also contested in general elections with the Labour Party in the 80s and 90s.

In 2013, he received the Republic Day honour for his contribution in Malta’s medical field.

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne tweeted about Psaila’s death, saying that whole generations of patients and medical students owe him a debt of gratitude.

RIP Prof Anglu Psaila: A mentor, a colleague and, a friend. Whole generations of patients and medical students owe you a debt of gratitude. — Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) September 4, 2018

In a statement, the Labour Party said that Professor Psaila will be remembered for his incredible medical work and altruism.