Spearfishing enthusiast missing off Bahar ic-Caghaq

Spearfishing enthusiast Neil Zammit, has been reported missing after failing to surface late afternoon, yesterday in the Bahar ic-Caghaq area.

Zammit had got separated from his 38-year-old friend, and was reported missing at about 8:30 on Monday.

The Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) conducted a search on Monday evening by deploying a patrol boat and a helicopter.

Search and rescue efforts resumed on Tuesday morning.

Police have also been conducting searches on the shoreline, with relatives and onlookers waiting anxiously on land.

Zammit is enthusiastic about spearfishing and diving, and even has a Facebook page featuring photos and videos.