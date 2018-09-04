menu

Spearfishing enthusiast missing off Bahar ic-Caghaq

20-year-old Neil Zammit had been reported missing after failing to surface late afternoon on Monday 

4 September 2018, 9:58am
by Karl Azzopardi
Neil Zammit was reported missing on Monday evening
Neil Zammit was reported missing on Monday evening

Spearfishing enthusiast Neil Zammit, has been reported missing after failing to surface late afternoon, yesterday in the Bahar ic-Caghaq area. 

Zammit had got separated from his 38-year-old friend, and was reported missing at about 8:30 on Monday.

The Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) conducted a search on Monday evening by deploying a patrol boat and a helicopter. 

Search and rescue efforts resumed on Tuesday morning. 

Police have also been conducting searches on the shoreline, with relatives and onlookers waiting anxiously on land. 

The search continues on Tuesday with the AFM being joined by friends of the diver as family members and other onlookers wait on shore. Policemen have also been deployed for the search on shore. 

Zammit is enthusiastic about spearfishing and diving, and even has a Facebook page featuring photos and videos. 

 

More in National
All Maltese nationals in Libya safe, foreign ministry confirms
National

All Maltese nationals in Libya safe, foreign ministry confirms
Maria Pace
Spearfishing enthusiast missing off Bahar ic-Caghaq
National

Spearfishing enthusiast missing off Bahar ic-Caghaq
Karl Azzopardi
Medical professor Angelo Psaila passes away
National

Medical professor Angelo Psaila passes away
Passport boss says Malta verifying all sources of millionaires’ wealth
National

Passport boss says Malta verifying all sources of millionaires’ wealth
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe