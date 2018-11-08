Two men jailed for nine years for importing and trafficking heroin and cannabis

Two men have been jailed for nine years each after they pleaded guilty to playing a part in the importation and trafficking of heroin and cannabis resin.

Henry Grogan and Luke Muscat were arrested along with two other persons in a police raid on a garage in Ignazio Saverio Street, Birkirkara on 10 February 2010.

Judge Giovanni Grixti presiding the Criminal Court heard how Grogan had agreed to sell Anthony Calleja 20 pieces of cannabis resin for €13,500.

Luke Muscat had agreed to assist in obtaining the drug for which he would be paid €500.

The police found out about the operation and observed the drug being taken to Calleja's garage. A raid by the drugs squad followed.

Grogan and Muscat were arrested and the cannabis and heroin were seized.

The court jailed Grogan for nine and a half years and Muscat for nine years. The two men were also fined €18,000 each and ordered to pay court costs amounting to €2,914.

As this was a drug trafficking case, the men's funds and properties were confiscated in their entirety.