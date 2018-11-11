Disruptions to Gozo ferry service expected on Monday morning

Strike action ordered by the Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin is expected to disrupt the Gozo ferry service on Monday morning, Gozo Channel Chairman Joe Cordina said in a terse Facebook post on Sunday evening.

Lamenting the union's last-minute decision to announce the strike action on Sunday evening, Cordina said it was his belief that this was intended to harm Gozitan workers who needed to cross the channel to go and work in Malta.

The UĦM has ordered some of its members who work with the private contractor that offers the Gozo Channel a service to go on strike. Similar action a few weeks ago had disrupted some of the early morning sea voyages causing hardship to Gozitan workers.