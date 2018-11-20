Nobody injured in Għaxaq fireworks factory explosion

Nobody was injured in an explosion at the St Mary's Fireworks factor in An explosion has occurred at St Mary’s Fireworks factory in Hal Għaxaq early on Tuesday morning.

The police said the explosion happend at roughly 1am. Nobody was at the site at the time, however the explosion damaged various rooms inside the building.

The explosion could be heard from various localities across the island.

District police as well as officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit, the Civil Protection Department and the army's Explosives Ordinance Disposal Unit went on site.