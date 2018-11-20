menu

Nobody injured in Għaxaq fireworks factory explosion

The fireworks factory exploded in the early hours of the Malta with the explosion being heard in various localities across the island 

20 November 2018, 10:55am
Nobody was at the site at the time, however there was damage to rooms inside the building due to the impact of the explosion
Nobody was injured in an explosion at the St Mary's Fireworks factor in An explosion has occurred at St Mary’s Fireworks factory in Hal Għaxaq early on Tuesday morning.

The police said the explosion happend at roughly 1am. Nobody was at the site at the time, however the explosion damaged various rooms inside the building.

The explosion could be heard from various localities across the island.

District police as well as officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit, the Civil Protection Department and the army's Explosives Ordinance Disposal Unit went on site.

