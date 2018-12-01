Labour has 14 candidates for MEP election

The Labour Party will have a long list of candidates for next year’s European Parliament election after the executive approved four more candidates on Friday.

Former prime minister Alfred Sant, Robert Micallef, Lorna Vassallo and Mary Gauci were approved by the party executive, taking the list of candidates to 14.

According to the party statute, MEP election candidates had until the end of November to submit their candidature.

However, party sources have told MaltaToday that the list may not be final since special provisions could be adopted to approve other candidates if the party feels the need to do so.

“It does appear as the final list but the party does have a mechanism by which other candidates can be included after the deadline if it is necessary,” the sources said.

The four candidates approved on Friday join Alex Agius Saliba, Felix Busuttil, Josef Caruana, Noel Cassar, Josianne Cutajar, Miriam Dalli, Cyrus Engerer, James Grech, Joe Sammut and Fleur Vella.

Labour MEP Marlene Mizzi had announced that she would not be contesting the May 2019 election.

In a statement the PL said it had a “strong candidature that offers the electorate a varied choice”.

“While candidates have different abilities all have the aim of putting the interests of Malta and its citizens first,” the PL said.