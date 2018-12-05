menu

Elderly man run over by van in Zabbar

A 79-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a van in Zabbar

5 December 2018, 11:41am
by MaltaToday Staff
The 79-year-old was certified to have suffered serious injuries
An elderly man from Zabbar sustained serious injuries after being run over by a van in Triq Villabate in the same locality on Wednesday.

The incident happened at 8.30am when a 41-year-old from Marsaskala lost control of the van he was driving and hit the 79-year-old.

An ambulance took the man to hospital where he was certified to have sustained serious injuries.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella is leading an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.

