Elderly man run over by van in Zabbar

An elderly man from Zabbar sustained serious injuries after being run over by a van in Triq Villabate in the same locality on Wednesday.

The incident happened at 8.30am when a 41-year-old from Marsaskala lost control of the van he was driving and hit the 79-year-old.

An ambulance took the man to hospital where he was certified to have sustained serious injuries.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella is leading an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.