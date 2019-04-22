New Paola regional health centre works have started

Construction work on a regional health centre in Paola has finally started after the tendering procedure was caught up in a quandary last year.

The project will see the construction of a mini-hospital on a site next to the Pace Grasso football ground. It will serve as a regional health centre for the south. The construction phase will cost €25 million, with the total investment to get the hospital up and running expected to reach €40 million. Of these, €33 million will come from EU funds.

The original tender award was withdrawn last September following a decision by the appeals court, which found serious shortcomings in how the project was evaluated.

The tender was then awarded to the Ergon Projects-Technoline joint venture, which had submitted a cheaper bid.

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne visited the site on Monday, where clearance works have started. A car park will also be constructed to reduce the inconvenience for residents in the neighbourhood when the health centre starts operating.

He said the regional health centre would offer various services, including dentistry and mental healthcare.

“This project is part of government’s policy to strengthen primary healthcare so as to reduce the pressure on Mater Dei Hospital,” Fearne said.

The health centre is expected to be completed in three-and-a-half years’ time.