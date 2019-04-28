Fuel stations ‘cut down to size’ in revised policy draft

There will be no ‘new’ fuel stations constructed outside development zones, and relocated fuel stations will no longer be permitted on agricultural land, a review of the controversial fuel service stations policy will propose.

While the policy will insist that no take-up of fresh agricultural land will be allowed, the welcome development, however, jars with last week’s approval of a Burmarrad petrol pump on land certified by the PA’s agricultural advisory committee.

The document, to be released imminently, will repeal the existing Fuel Service Stations policy of April 2015, and any pending development application – except for commercial petroleum filling stations– shall be assessed according to the new policy.

Crucially the policy will apply to all pending applications, of which there are currently around 12. These include controversial applications for the relocation of fuel stations to ODZ sites like the Rabat Road in Attard, and to Hal Far, which would be overruled by the policy change.

