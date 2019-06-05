menu

Updated | AFM rescues 124 migrants

The Armed Forces of Malta have rescued 124 migrants that were adrift and in distress onboard boats inside Malta's search and rescue area

laura_calleja
5 June 2019, 7:46am
by Laura Calleja

Updated at 9.45am with developments

The Armed Forces of Malta have rescued 124 migrants adrift and in distress onboard boats inside the Malta's search and rescue area on.

The first rescue operation saw the AFM rescue 63 migrants on Tuesday night. This was immediately followed by a second operation that saw another 61 migrants being rescued.

Another rescue operation is underway in what appears to be a busy day for the AFM.

 

More in National
Malta’s minimum wage increase still the lowest in EU
National

Malta’s minimum wage increase still the lowest in EU
Kurt Sansone
Updated | AFM rescues 124 migrants
National

Updated | AFM rescues 124 migrants
Laura Calleja
Children’s commissioner dismisses MP's call for Minor Protection Act to include unborn child
National

Children’s commissioner dismisses MP's call for Minor Protection Act to include unborn child
Yannick Pace
Updated | MUT calls out Education Ministry for trying to obtain exam papers from church schools
National

Updated | MUT calls out Education Ministry for trying to obtain exam papers from church schools
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.