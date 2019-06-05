Updated | AFM rescues 124 migrants
The Armed Forces of Malta have rescued 124 migrants that were adrift and in distress onboard boats inside Malta's search and rescue area
The first rescue operation saw the AFM rescue 63 migrants on Tuesday night. This was immediately followed by a second operation that saw another 61 migrants being rescued.
Another rescue operation is underway in what appears to be a busy day for the AFM.
