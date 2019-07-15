Migrants escape from Ħal Safi detention centre

Police officers are currently searching the area around Ħal Safi and iż-Żurrieq for a group of migrants who escaped from the Ħal Safi detention centre earlier this morning.

The Detention Services said in a statement that the migrants included 19 Moroccans and one Egyptian.

“Police investigations have already resulted in nine of the migrants being apprehended,” read the statement.

It said that police investigations were still ongoing and that an internal investigation had been initiated at the detention centre.

The migrants are believed to have arrived in Malta recently.