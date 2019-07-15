menu

Migrants escape from Ħal Safi detention centre

A group of mainly Moroccan migrants escaped from the detention centre on Monday morning

 

15 July 2019, 4:03pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Police officers are currently searching the area around Ħal Safi and iż-Żurrieq for a group of migrants who escaped from the Ħal Safi detention centre earlier this morning.

The Detention Services said in a statement that the migrants included 19 Moroccans and one Egyptian.

“Police investigations have already resulted in nine of the migrants being apprehended,” read the statement.

It said that police investigations were still ongoing and that an internal investigation had been initiated at the detention centre.

The migrants are believed to have arrived in Malta recently.

 

