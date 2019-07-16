Skolasajf opens its doors to 12,000 children

There are some 12,000 children between the ages of three and 16 who are attending the summer school organised by the Foundation for Educational Services.

The service known as Skolasajf, offers non-obligatory education throughout the summer months. Doors opened on Monday and the service will continue for eight weeks.

Skolasajf functions between 8.30am and 12.30pm but extended hours are offered to working parents.

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo today visited the Hamrun primary school, which is one of 58 centres in Malta offering the service.

He said the FES engaged 820 play workers and 860 child support workers this year to cater for the growing demand.

Bartolo said the main theme for this year’s Skolasajf was My Travel Journal and includes a programme full of varied activities that help children explore life around them.

“The My Travel Journal will give children the opportunity to participate in activities with various participants from government departments, non-governmental organisations, private companies, sports associations and others… during school visits and various outings, children will learn what law enforcement is, learn to appreciate cultural heritage, the success of companies, technological advancement,” Bartolo said.