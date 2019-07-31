Air Malta to receive its second new Airbus

Air Malta is expecting delivery of its second new aircraft from Airbus’s facility in Hamburg, this evening.

The aircraft, an A320neo, seats 180 passengers and has already been registered in Malta. It was undergoing its final tests this week.

This will be the second such aircraft leased by Air Malta as the national carrier undergoes a complete fleet renewal.

The A320neo comes with a new generation of engines that contribute to greater fuel efficiency and better environmental performance.

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said the new planes will decrease the airline’s operational costs by 20% as a result of greater fuel efficiency.

This also means the aircraft are capable of longer-range flights.

“For every new Airbus A320neo that joins Air Malta’s fleet, the airline is saving hundreds of tonnes of fuel per year and seeing a 24% reduction of CO2 emissions per seat,” Mizzi said.

The aircraft uses LED lighting, has larger luggage storage, offers more cabin space, and produces 50% less noise than the older A320 models.

Mizzi said the arrival of the second new aircraft marked an important step in the airline’s history and development.

“Apart from enhanced fuel and environmental performance, the aircraft fits perfectly with the airline’s current fleet of A320s delivering seamless operational integration and also costs savings in terms of training of engineers, pilots and other staff members,” he said.

Air Malta plans to have an all Airbus A320neo fleet over the next four years.

“We look forward to complete Air Malta’s fleet replacement programme, replacing our older aircraft with more modern ones offering enhanced efficiency, reliability and a better seat configuration to our customers,” Mizzi said.

The airline registered a modest profit in the last financial year as it embarked on a growth strategy.