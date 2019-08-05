UĦM requests urgent meeting of social partners after fuel and milk price hikes

The Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin (UHM) has called for an urgent meeting of the Malta Council for Social and Economic Development to “seriously” discuss the increase in price of a number of commodities.

Fuel prices increased by 5c per litre last week, with petrol now retailing at €1.41 and diesel at €1.28.

The increase came a week after an increase in the price of fresh milk was announced by the only Maltese producer, Benna.

The price hikes in these commodities have unions worried. The UĦM joined the GWU last week in asking for an immediate compensation to workers and pensioners, through a mechanism agreed to by the social partners.

The UĦM said it had formally written to MCESD chairperson John Bencini, requesting that the council be convened and provided with more information about how the increases were calculated.

In the fuel sector, the state-owned Enemed enjoys complete market dominance.

The union said it had already been ignored by the government after it had presented a proposal for workers to be compensated for the increase in the price of bread.

“The UĦM is hoping that this does not repeat itself because if it does, it would mean that that workers and pensioners will end up receiving compensation in the budget for the year 2021,” the union said.