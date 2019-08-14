menu

Summer Daze Festival postponed due to strong winds

Organisers have warned festival goers that the opening of the second day of the festival will be postponed from 4:30pm to 9pm 

karl_azzopardi
14 August 2019, 4:33pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Credit: Summer Daze Facebook Page
Credit: Summer Daze Facebook Page

Strong winds have forced the opening of the second day of the Summer Daze music festival to be postponed. 

The festival, which is being organised by the Malta Tourism Authority in collaboration with Creamfields and BBC Radio 1, was due to open at around 4:30pm, but the opening has now been has postponed to 9pm. 

“According to the current wind report and forecast for the next few hours, our health and safety officers have informed us that we need to postpone the opening hours of the event till 9pm. We apologise for any inconvenience caused but your safety is our priority!" Summer Daze said  

North western winds are expected to reach Force 6 to 7 strength. 

While there hasn’t been any information about which acts from the star-studded line-up will be affected, international artists Green Velvet and Paul Kalkbrenner are still set to perform.

The festival will also be featuring RnB superstar Tyga and Electronic Dance Music giant David Guetta on Thursday. 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
