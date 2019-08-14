Summer Daze Festival postponed due to strong winds

Strong winds have forced the opening of the second day of the Summer Daze music festival to be postponed.

The festival, which is being organised by the Malta Tourism Authority in collaboration with Creamfields and BBC Radio 1, was due to open at around 4:30pm, but the opening has now been has postponed to 9pm.

“According to the current wind report and forecast for the next few hours, our health and safety officers have informed us that we need to postpone the opening hours of the event till 9pm. We apologise for any inconvenience caused but your safety is our priority!" Summer Daze said

North western winds are expected to reach Force 6 to 7 strength.

While there hasn’t been any information about which acts from the star-studded line-up will be affected, international artists Green Velvet and Paul Kalkbrenner are still set to perform.

The festival will also be featuring RnB superstar Tyga and Electronic Dance Music giant David Guetta on Thursday.