Low-cost travel is preferred option for Maltese

More Maltese chose to travel abroad on low-cost airlines in the first half of this year, figures out today show.

From the 294,000 who travelled abroad by air, almost 53% chose to fly on low-cost airlines. Another 11,000 travelled abroad by sea.

The number of low-cost travellers was 20,000 higher than that for the same period last year.

But while low-cost travellers totalled 154,258, those using other airlines stood at 139,360, an increase of just under 2,000 people.

The figures were released by the National Statistics Office on Wednesday and show that Italy and the UK remain the two most popular destinations for Maltese tourists.

There were 305,001 Maltese who travelled abroad between January and June, up from the 283,891 who did likewise last year.

Travel to EU member states was the preferred option for 88% of travellers.

Almost 90% travelled independently and not through package deals, while 57% stayed in hotels.

Maltese traveling abroad spent €244.6 million this year, a 10% increase.