Air Malta flying to Cairo again after 12-year absence

Air Malta has restarted its operations to Cairo after a twelve-year absence.

From 1 September, the airline started flying from Malta to Cairo on Thursdays and Sundays, and from Cairo to Malta on Fridays and Mondays.

The flights will continue throughout winter, with Air Malta CEO Clifford Chetcuti saying there were plans to increase the schedule to three weekly trips next summer.

“Egypt is the 42nd destination and the third North African Country on our route network. After the successful reintroduction of similar services to Tunis and Morocco, we are starting with a twice weekly flight throughout winter,” Chetcuti said.

“In our first year of operations we are planning to carry 25,000 passengers,” he said.

“Flight timings have been specifically planned to offer our customers in Egypt and in Europe connecting possibilities in Malta onto other Air Malta flights from and to several European airports.”

Fares on the route will start from €71/EGP1620 including taxes and charges, Chetucti added.

Air Malta chairman Charles Mangion highlighted that it was very encouraging to see that on first flight, 300 return passengers were booked and that 75% of these passengers were connecting to other destinations.

“Egypt is opening up again for tourism, foreign investment and trade and Air Malta’s new direct services are intended to boost tourism and trade opportunities between the two countries,” Mangion said.

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said the new route was an important step in the national carrier’s Mediterranean strategy.

“Air Malta is being transformed into a regional carrier which directly supports the development of Malta as a centre for trade, business and travel,” Mizzi said.

The flight schedule will operate as follows (all times local):

Thursday and Sunday KM 710 Dep Malta 11.40pm Arr Cairo 2.15am*

Friday and Monday KM 711 Dep Cairo 3.15am Arr Malta 6.20am