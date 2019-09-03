menu

Police called in to Safi detention centre to control migrant protest

The police confirmed that incident had taken place and said that nobody was injured

3 September 2019, 9:07am
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The police were yesterday called in to control a protest which erupted inside the Safi detention centre.

A number of migrants rescued from the Mediterranean in recent weeks are currently being kept at the detention centre as most of them await relocation to other EU member states as part of relocation agreements negotiated by the European Commission.

It is unclear how many migrants are currently residing at the detention centre or how long they will be there.

A police spokesperson confirmed that incident took place at roughly 10:30pm last night and said that the situation was quickly brought under control.   

According to state broadcaster TVM, some 300 migrants took parts in the protest. They were asking to be released from the detention centre, TVM said.

The police eventually entered the detention centre at 12:30am after which the protest appears to have subsided.

The police were reported to have left the centre at 2am.

More in National
New e-scooter rules will deter users, Bicycle Advocacy Group says
National

New e-scooter rules will deter users, Bicycle Advocacy Group says
David Hudson
Gozo sewage outfall damaged by illegal waste successfully repaired
National

Gozo sewage outfall damaged by illegal waste successfully repaired
David Hudson
Parliamentary gender equality proposal will use women to 'thwart democracy', PD says
National

Parliamentary gender equality proposal will use women to 'thwart democracy', PD says
Yannick Pace
[WATCH] Malta to get fourth consecutive surplus in 2019, Scicluna says
National

[WATCH] Malta to get fourth consecutive surplus in 2019, Scicluna says
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.