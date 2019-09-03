Police called in to Safi detention centre to control migrant protest

The police were yesterday called in to control a protest which erupted inside the Safi detention centre.

A number of migrants rescued from the Mediterranean in recent weeks are currently being kept at the detention centre as most of them await relocation to other EU member states as part of relocation agreements negotiated by the European Commission.

It is unclear how many migrants are currently residing at the detention centre or how long they will be there.

A police spokesperson confirmed that incident took place at roughly 10:30pm last night and said that the situation was quickly brought under control.

According to state broadcaster TVM, some 300 migrants took parts in the protest. They were asking to be released from the detention centre, TVM said.

The police eventually entered the detention centre at 12:30am after which the protest appears to have subsided.

The police were reported to have left the centre at 2am.