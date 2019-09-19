MDA condemns illegal dumping of construction waste

The developers’ lobby has condemned dumping of construction waste in areas where this is not permitted.

“Malta Developers Association notes that legitimate concerns about the adverse effect of this dumping on countryside views, made in the written and social media, have recently increased,” a statement read.

Stating that the association had taken note of increasing difficulties in the disposal of construction waste, the MDA added that it did not accept such illicit methods of dumping.

The MDA also appealed to the government to find and take action against the culprits of the illegal dumping.

“MDA appeals to the government and the authorities to take severe action against the perpetrators of this illegal dumping, who should face drastic consequences for their criminal actions,” the statement read.

The association also said that it will be working closely with the authorities in order to ensure that the perpetrators are caught.

The MDA was reacting to news reports earlier today of illegal dumping in a pristine valley in Mġarr.