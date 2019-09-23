Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona hospitalised

Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona was admitted to hospital this afternoon after feeling unwell

Mgr Cremona, who was Archbishop of Malta from 2007 to 2014, is being kept in hospital for observation, the Curia said.

Although the 73-year-old's condition is not yet known, sources told sister newspaper Illum that he was taken to hospital on the advice of his doctor.

Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna visited and wished Mgr Cremona a speedy recovery and promised him the prayers of the Church in Malta at this time, the Curia said.