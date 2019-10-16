Jean Pierre Debono leaves PN job, promises loyalty to Adrian Delia

Jean Pierre Debono has resigned his job with the Nationalist Party to take up employment in the private sector.

Debono made the announcement himself on Facebook, where he published the resignation letter he sent PN leader Adrian Delia on Monday.

Debono assured PN activists and supporters that he left the party he has worked for since 1998 on good terms, promising loyalty to Delia.

Elected to parliament for the first time in the 2017 election on the seventh district, Debono subsequently gave up his seat to enable Delia take his place in Parliament after becoming leader.

Debono, whose wife Kristy, is an MP, was a Delia loyalist during the PN leadership campaign. He was then appointed by Delia as chief political coordinator two years ago.

In his letter, Debono said he would be taking up employment in the private sector but would also use the coming time to work on his PN candidature on the seventh district.

Debono was at the centre of controversy over the past two years, having had to defend accusations that his handling of the PN membership database was not up to scratch.

His departure may be viewed by those opposed to Delia as a welcome move.