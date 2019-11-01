Five youths arrested in Luqa drug bust
Cannabis grass and packets of a white powder suspected of being cocaine where found on the youths
Five youths aged between 17 and 19, were arrested by the police drugs squad on Friday.
Four men and one woman were arrested after a raid in Luqa.
The police Rapid Intervention Unit and the canine section were also involved in the raid.
Searches yielded cannabis grass and sachets of a white powder suspected of being cocaine.
The youths have been held by the police for further questioning.
