Five youths arrested in Luqa drug bust

Cannabis grass and packets of a white powder suspected of being cocaine where found on the youths

karl_azzopardi
1 November 2019, 6:36pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Five youths aged between 17 and 19, were arrested by the police drugs squad on Friday.

Four men and one woman were arrested after a raid in Luqa. 

The police Rapid Intervention Unit and the canine section were also involved in the raid.

Searches yielded cannabis grass and sachets of a white powder suspected of being cocaine.

The youths have been held by the police for further questioning.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
