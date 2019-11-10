Suspects yet to be arraigned over Charlene Farrugia murder

Four months after John Paul Charles Woods revealed the location of her remains in Valletta, no one has been taken to court over the murder of Charlene Farrugia.

In July, police revealed that they found the remains of a young women who went missing in St Paul’s Bay in 2008.

Charlene Farrugia’s mutilated body parts were discovered inside a shelter in the Valletta bastions, after the police were tipped off by robbery suspect, John Paul Charles Woods.

The man is understood to have mutilated the woman’s body, packed it in garbage bags and hid the remains in a secluded area in the bastions overlooking the former Phoenicia laundry.

Woods told police that he had been in a relationship of sorts with Farrugia at the time.

Despite sources telling the media in July that Woods would be taken to court over the murder, the police have yet to do so.

Newspaper Illum reported that police sources have stated that the police do not have the confidence to take Woods to court over the murder just yet.

On the other hand, another source has said that the investigation into Charlene Farrugia’s murder has not yet been completed, and the police cannot take someone to court over a case whose inquiry is not finished.

Sources close to the investigation had said that Woods admitted to murdering Farrugia in her Qawra apartment on 7 November, 2008.

Charlene Farrugia went missing on 7 November 2008 when her car was last recorded entering Valletta with no subsequent trace of it emerging from the capital.

