Uncomfortable AD will join anti-corruption protest

Alternattiva Demokratika has confirmed its participation in tonight’s Valletta protest against corruption, but said it was an “uncomfortable exercise as it signifies rubbing shoulders with those having substantially different views.”

AD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said it was essential to publicly demonstrate the need to defend the country's reputation that is currently "under siege".

"From the declarations made so far it is pretty obvious that those participating in this manifestation have varying and contrasting objectives. It is reasonable and acceptable that today’s manifestation will focus on current corruption issues and on the recent developments concerning Keith Schembri, who is doing his utmost to avoid the scrutiny of our Courts. It is also reasonable and acceptable to consider these developments in the context of the commemoration of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, on the 25th month since her assassination," Cacopardo said.

AD said corruption and bad governance had no political affiliation. "They go beyond today’s party in government and include yesterday’s party in government too, today in Opposition, as is even reflected in the investigative articles of Daphne Caruana Galiza, assassinated 25 months ago."

Cacopardo said AD is not only preoccupied with the corruption "unfolding before our very eyes", but also with yesterday’s corruption and the "theatrics" in arraigning various persons to answer for their alleged crimes. He said the oil scandal uncovered in 2013 was still a long way from being concluded.

"The cause of all this is weak and weakened institutions, which require a major overhaul, which everyone speaks about but no one of those who have the power are, so far, willing to undertake," he added.

"AD’s participation in this public manifestation is an uncomfortable exercise as it signifies rubbing shoulders with those having substantially different views. Our presence is however essential to underline that not all those willing to speak up against corruption and in favour of defending the country’s reputation are tainted with a diluted credibility."