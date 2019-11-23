Evarist Bartolo: "justice must be done without fear or favour"

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo has called for justice to be done “without fear or favour” in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case.

In a Facebook post this morning, Bartolo said that facts should be made public in order for the country to return to normality.

“To move on and turn a new page, we need to know all the facts and responsibilities of those involved in the murder,” Bartolo wrote, adding that he expected “all necessary steps to be taken to ensure justice, without fear or favour”.



The government has been under mounting pressure since the arrest of businessman Yorgen Fenech on Wednesday. Fenech has been described a a “person of interest” in the investigation into Caruana Galizia’s murder.



Fenech remains under arrest but has not yet been charged.