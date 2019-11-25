menu

[WATCH] Protesters boo Muscat, Labour MPs and Adrian Delia as they exit from Parliament

Demonstrator brave wet weather to stage pots-and-pans protest outside Parliament to demand government resignations in the wake of developments in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation

massimo_costa kurt_sansone
25 November 2019, 6:41pm
by Massimo Costa / Kurt Sansone
Protesters called for government resignations
Protesters got noisy with their pots and pans while parliament was underway
Protesters booed government MPs and Opposition leader Adrian Delia as they walked out of Parliament this evening. 

The protest was the third in less than a week demanding that Joseph Muscat, his chief of staff Keith Schembri, and minister Konrad Mizzi, resign from their public posts.

Protesters accused the Prime Minister of having blood on his hands
This is the third protest in less than a week
The demonstration this evening saw people using pots, pans and whistles to make noise, while shouting "out", "mafia", "justice" and "Daphne was right," the latter in reference to murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia's uncovering of government corruption related to the power station deal and secret offshore companies allegedly set up for Mizzi and Schembri to receive kickbacks.

People also distributed fake €5,000 notes depicting the faces of Muscat, Mizzi and Schembri, alongside a flag of Panama and Azerbaijan.

Protesters distributed fake money with the faces of Joseph Muscat, Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri alongside the flags of Panama and Azerbaijan
Protestors booed as Speaker Anġlu Farrugia read out his ruling against an urgent debate on the ramifications of the murder investigation requested by the Opposition.

Contrary to what happened last week when a similar protest ended with angry demonstrators surrounding the car of Justice Minister Owen Bonnici, Monday's protest was noisy but peaceful. Police took extra security precautions by cordoning off the various approaches to Parliament with metal barriers.

While the protestors booed when both Muscat and Delia emerged from the parliament building, they cheered Simon Busuttil.

In comments to the press waiting outside Parliament, Delia said that the situation in Malta was surreal at the moment.

"Everyone - NGOs, civil society - are talking about the precarious situation in Malta. We have a situation where the government is running from the courts and from a discussion in Parliament."

"The government doesn't want to listen to the people."

He said that although the Opposition had today requested an urgent debate in Parliament on the events of the past few days in connection with the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation, the government had not been willing for this to go ahead.

The Speaker later ruled against the urgent debate taking place.

National
National

