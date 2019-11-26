Chris Cardona suspends himself from deputy leader of the Labour Party

Chris Cardona has suspended himself from deputy leader, the Labour Party said, as the political ramifications of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation continued.

Earlier in the day, Cardona announced his auto-suspension from minister, pending the outcome of investigations into the Caruana Galizia murder.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, the PL said Cardona had suspended himself from the post of deputy leader for party affairs.

“While emphasising that he has absolutely no link to the [murder] case, Chris Cardona is stepping down until ongoing investigations come to an end,” the PL said.

This decision was taken so that the PL would not be hindered in its work for the country, the party said.

Cardona was called in at police headquarters last Saturday to be asked a few questions. He was not under arrest.