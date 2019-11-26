menu

Chris Cardona suspends himself from deputy leader of the Labour Party

Chris Cardona steps aside so the Labour Party would not be hindered in its work for the country

kurt_sansone
26 November 2019, 6:48pm
by Kurt Sansone
PL deputy leader Chris Cardona has stepped aside pending ongoing investigations
PL deputy leader Chris Cardona has stepped aside pending ongoing investigations

Chris Cardona has suspended himself from deputy leader, the Labour Party said, as the political ramifications of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation continued.

Earlier in the day, Cardona announced his auto-suspension from minister, pending the outcome of investigations into the Caruana Galizia murder.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, the PL said Cardona had suspended himself from the post of deputy leader for party affairs.

“While emphasising that he has absolutely no link to the [murder] case, Chris Cardona is stepping down until ongoing investigations come to an end,” the PL said.

This decision was taken so that the PL would not be hindered in its work for the country, the party said.

Cardona was called in at police headquarters last Saturday to be asked a few questions. He was not under arrest.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
[WATCH] ‘Killers, out! Prison!’. Thousands demand Joseph Muscat to step down
National

[WATCH] ‘Killers, out! Prison!’. Thousands demand Joseph Muscat to step down
Massimo Costa
Adrian Delia says Prime Minister is compromised and has to resign
National

Adrian Delia says Prime Minister is compromised and has to resign
David Hudson
Speaker rules against urgent parliamentary debate on current 'crisis'
National

Speaker rules against urgent parliamentary debate on current 'crisis'
David Hudson
Chris Cardona suspends himself from deputy leader of the Labour Party
National

Chris Cardona suspends himself from deputy leader of the Labour Party
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.