Fenech family doctor questioned on suspicion of obstruction to justice

The police are questioning Yorgen Fenech’s family doctor Adrian Vella, on suspicion of having obstructed justice by admitting Fenech to hospital.

Vella admitted Fenech into Mater Dei hospital during his interrogation. Reports claim that no records were kept of Fenech’s visit to the hospital.

The former Tumas director Yorgen Fenech was arrested as a suspect in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia after an alleged middleman, Melvin Theuma, was arrested 24 hours earlier and requested a presidential pardon.

On 23 November, Fenech was given reprieve from further interrogation when he was admitted to hospital at around 1pm with chest pain. On the hospital’s recommendation, he was not interrogated for the next 24 hours.

Fenech had been arested while trying to flee Malta on his yacht during the early hours of the morning last Wednesday. He is yet to be charged with any crime.

Yesterday, he was put on police bail once again. It appears he has revealed significant information to investigators given that the Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri was arrested and ministers Konrad Mizzi, and Chris Cardona stepped down yesterday.