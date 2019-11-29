menu
Government crisis Yorgen Fenech’s pardon denied • Keith Schembri released by police • Muscat says he’ll stay on as Prime Minister • Fenech attacks role of lead investigator

[WATCH] University students and staff stage flash strike on Regional Road

University students block traffic for 30 minutes in protest against Prime Minister Joseph Muscat remaining in power • Regional Road now open

massimo_costa david_hudson
29 November 2019, 12:58pm
by Massimo Costa / David Hudson
University students have staged a flash strike blocking traffic
University students have staged a flash strike blocking traffic

University of Malta students and staff blocked Regional Road in both directions for 30 minutes this afternoon, as they called for Joseph Muscat's resignation from prime minister following the dramatic events of the past few days.

The students and academics sat down in protest, effectively blocking cars from passing through the skate park area, and later proceeded further down the Kappara junction. 

They chanted “mafia”, “assassins”, and “Daphne was right”, as they held a banner saying “Muscat is a criminal.”

The students demanded justice for Caruana Galizia in the aftermath of dramatic events last night which saw Muscat’s chief of staff Keith Schembri released from police custody and Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech being denied a presidential pardon.

PN MEP Roberta Metsola, independent candidate and former AD chairperson Arnold Cassola and Repubblika chairperson Vicki Ann Cremona joined the students and lecturers in the protest.

The protest lasted for 30 minutes and by 1.15pm, the major thoroughfare was reopened for traffic. At one point irrate motorists haggled with the protesters as they complained of missing important appointments.

Police officers ensured that no cars attempted to drive through the protest lines.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in National
PN calls for Police Commissioner to take action against those who kept journalists locked at Castille
National

PN calls for Police Commissioner to take action against those who kept journalists locked at Castille
Laura Calleja
[WATCH] University students and staff stage flash strike on Regional Road
National

[WATCH] University students and staff stage flash strike on Regional Road
Massimo Costa / David Hudson
Updated | Social partners react to political crisis
National

Updated | Social partners react to political crisis
Massimo Costa
[WATCH] Thugs outside Castille attack protestors and prevent witnesses from filming them
National

[WATCH] Thugs outside Castille attack protestors and prevent witnesses from filming them
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.