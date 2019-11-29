[WATCH] University students and staff stage flash strike on Regional Road

University of Malta students and staff blocked Regional Road in both directions for 30 minutes this afternoon, as they called for Joseph Muscat's resignation from prime minister following the dramatic events of the past few days.

The students and academics sat down in protest, effectively blocking cars from passing through the skate park area, and later proceeded further down the Kappara junction.

They chanted “mafia”, “assassins”, and “Daphne was right”, as they held a banner saying “Muscat is a criminal.”

The students demanded justice for Caruana Galizia in the aftermath of dramatic events last night which saw Muscat’s chief of staff Keith Schembri released from police custody and Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech being denied a presidential pardon.

PN MEP Roberta Metsola, independent candidate and former AD chairperson Arnold Cassola and Repubblika chairperson Vicki Ann Cremona joined the students and lecturers in the protest.

The protest lasted for 30 minutes and by 1.15pm, the major thoroughfare was reopened for traffic. At one point irrate motorists haggled with the protesters as they complained of missing important appointments.

Police officers ensured that no cars attempted to drive through the protest lines.