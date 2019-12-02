Rule of law delegation will land in Malta tonight on a 'fact-finding mission'

A rule of law delegation made up of MEPs representing all political groups will land in Malta on Monday evening to start a "fact-finding mission."

Following developments in the investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and after the alleged mastermind, Tumas businessman Yorgen Fenech, was arraigned on Saturday evening, MEPs will visit Malta between 2 and 4 December to take stock of the situation on the ground.

This will be the third rule of law delegation to pay a visit after the first two delegations came to Malta last year following the assassination of Caruana Galizia and a similar assassination of Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiance.

Nationalist Party MEP Roberta Metsola will be representing the EPP. Similar to the previous visit, Dutch MEP Sophie in 'T Veld will be the delegation's chair.

Birgit Sippel, a German S&D politician, Sven Giegold, a frequent critic of Malta and a German Green MEP, along with German MEP Nicolaus Fest, Belgian Assita Kanko and Greek MEP Stelios Kouloglou will be joining.

During these two days, in addition to meeting the family of Caruana Galizia and civil society representatives including NGOs and journalists, MEPs will meet with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, justice minister Owen Bonnici, the Attorney General Peter Grech, Speaker of the House Anglu Farrugia and Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar.