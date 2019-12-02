[WATCH] Valletta protest: Labour MPs blocked by protestors

Protestors have once again gathered outside parliament calling for Joseph Muscat’s immidiete resignation, while the Prime Minister delivers what could be his last speech in parliament.

The square outside parliament was taken up by metal barricades erected by police ahead of the protest.

A protest on Sunday asked for justice in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation and for Muscat to resign. The protest drew thousands of people to Valletta.

Today’s protest is once again organised by rule of law NGO Repubblika, Occupy Justice and Manuel Delia. This comes in the wake of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announcing on Sunday that he will step down from office on 12 January, when the Labour Party elects a new leader.

Muscat claimed that he would stay on to assure stability in the country.

Tonight's protest is the latest in a series of incensed demonstrations since Yorgen Fenech, Tumas group businessman, was arrested in conjunction with the Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

Fenech was arraigned and charged with masterminding the murder on Saturday. He had business links with Muscat's former chief of staff Keith Schembri via his Dubai company 17 Black and the latter's Panama structure.