Ian Borg considering running in Labour Party leadership race

Transport minister Ian Borg posted a long Facebook comment on Friday morning, announcing that he would be meeting families and supporters in a clear indication that he will be running for Labour leader.

A close aide confirmed with MaltaToday that Ian Borg was seriously considering running in the leadership race and was confident he had an edge when it came to the membership of the party.

He said in his Facebook post that he had been encouraged to continue with his work for the party and to ensure that the progress that had been achieved would continue.

Ian Borg heads a mega-ministry which includes road construction, planning, infrastructure and transport.