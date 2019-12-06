menu

Ian Borg considering running in Labour Party leadership race

A close aide confirmed with MaltaToday that Ian Borg was seriously considering  running in the Labour Party leadership race 

maltatoday
6 December 2019, 9:10am
by MaltaToday Staff
Transport minister Ian Borg
Transport minister Ian Borg

Transport minister Ian Borg posted a long Facebook comment on Friday morning, announcing that he would be meeting families and supporters in a clear indication that he will be running for Labour leader.

A close aide confirmed with MaltaToday that Ian Borg was seriously considering running in the leadership race and was confident he had an edge when it came to the membership of the party.

He said in his Facebook post that he had been encouraged to continue with his work for the party and to ensure that the progress that had been achieved would continue.

Ian Borg heads a mega-ministry which includes road construction, planning, infrastructure and transport.

More in National
Adrian Delia discusses political crisis with social partners at MCESD
National

Adrian Delia discusses political crisis with social partners at MCESD
David Hudson
Police say investigations in Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case are continuing
National

Police say investigations in Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case are continuing
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Immanuel Mifsud’s solemn call to Maltese citizens to build their republic anew
National

[WATCH] Immanuel Mifsud’s solemn call to Maltese citizens to build their republic anew
Matthew Vella
Developers association urges members to avoid overexposure at a time of political turmoil
National

Developers association urges members to avoid overexposure at a time of political turmoil
MaltaToday Staff
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.