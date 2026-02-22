Two seriously injured in Gżira accident

Two people were seriously injured in a traffic accident in Gżira early on Sunday morning.

Police were informed of the incident at around 7:45am. The accident took place in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, Gżira.

Preliminary investigations showed that a collision occurred between a Kawasaki motorcycle ridden by a 50-year-old man from Fgura and a 24-year-old woman from St Paul’s Bay, who was crossing the road at the time.

A medical team was called to the scene and an ambulance transported both individuals to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

They were later certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.