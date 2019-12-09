menu

Four candidates vie for parliamentary seat vacated by Helena Dalli

The casual election to choose Helena Dalli’s replacement on the Third District will be held on Wednesday

kurt_sansone
9 December 2019, 5:10pm
by Kurt Sansone
Mario Calleja and Jean Claude Micallef are the front runners to replace Helena Dalli in Parliament
Mario Calleja and Jean Claude Micallef are the front runners to replace Helena Dalli in Parliament

Four candidates have submitted their nomination to contest the casual election to fill the parliamentary seat vacated by Helena Dalli on the Third District.

The Electoral Commission said the casual election will be held on Wednesday when the votes obtained by Dalli on the Third District are re-distributed according to voter preference.

The candidates who will contest the casual election are: Marsaskala mayor Mario Calleja, TV presenter Jean Claude Micallef, architect Edric Micallef and Sebastian Muscat.

The front-runners to take Dalli’s place are Calleja and Jean Claude Micallef.

Dalli vacated her parliamentary seat after being appointed European Commissioner.

Pretenders to Dalli’s seat

Names are in alphabetical order as they appeared on the ballot sheet. The votes are the amounts that Dalli inherited from each candidate when they were eliminated. Each of the candidates will start with these votes to their name in the casual election. Although these numbers give an indication of voter preference, the outcome will depend on how the rest of Dalli's votes are redistributed.

Casual election quota: 1,947

Mario Calleja: 97 votes

Edric Micallef: 37 votes

Jean Claude Micallef: 266 votes

Sebastian Muscat: 4 votes

READ ALSO: Jean Claude Micallef starts ahead in race for Helena Dalli’s seat

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
L-Istrina will go ahead, President George Vella says
National

L-Istrina will go ahead, President George Vella says
Karl Azzopardi
Malta’s civic freedoms rating downgraded in global index
National

Malta’s civic freedoms rating downgraded in global index
Massimo Costa
Four candidates vie for parliamentary seat vacated by Helena Dalli
National

Four candidates vie for parliamentary seat vacated by Helena Dalli
Kurt Sansone
Residents should have been informed about water tunnel boring, Ombudsman says
National

Residents should have been informed about water tunnel boring, Ombudsman says
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.