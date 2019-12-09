Four candidates vie for parliamentary seat vacated by Helena Dalli

Four candidates have submitted their nomination to contest the casual election to fill the parliamentary seat vacated by Helena Dalli on the Third District.

The Electoral Commission said the casual election will be held on Wednesday when the votes obtained by Dalli on the Third District are re-distributed according to voter preference.

The candidates who will contest the casual election are: Marsaskala mayor Mario Calleja, TV presenter Jean Claude Micallef, architect Edric Micallef and Sebastian Muscat.

The front-runners to take Dalli’s place are Calleja and Jean Claude Micallef.

Dalli vacated her parliamentary seat after being appointed European Commissioner.

Pretenders to Dalli’s seat

Names are in alphabetical order as they appeared on the ballot sheet. The votes are the amounts that Dalli inherited from each candidate when they were eliminated. Each of the candidates will start with these votes to their name in the casual election. Although these numbers give an indication of voter preference, the outcome will depend on how the rest of Dalli's votes are redistributed.

Casual election quota: 1,947

Mario Calleja: 97 votes

Edric Micallef: 37 votes

Jean Claude Micallef: 266 votes

Sebastian Muscat: 4 votes

