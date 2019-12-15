Hal Far migrant village and Hagar Qim shelter damaged in storm

Gale force winds on Friday night and Saturday toppled over a few containers that house migrants at the Hal Far centre. Other areas across Malta reported damages, with Heritage Malta saying in a statement that part of the protective shelter of the Hagar Qim Temples was torn due to the storm.

"In view of this, Heritage Malta has closed access to the temples for some time until it was established that there was no danger to visitors," Heritage Malta said on Saturday, adding that the megalithic structure or the steel cover did not sustain any damages.

Police confirmed with MaltaToday on Sunday morning that no police reports were filed vis-à-vis storm damage to Hagar Qim or any other landmark areas in Malta. The Civil Protection Department could not confirm whether other significant areas in the country incurred damage.

The strong winds which were force 8 winds on the Beaufort Scale knocked down several trees in various localities. Valley Road had to be closed for some time on Saturday as the Civil Protection Department hauled away trees which were felled by the storm.

Virtu Ferries was forced to cancel all ferry trips between Malta and Sicily on Saturday due to unfavourable sea conditions, with the catamaran operator saying extra trips will take place on Sunday.

Former Nationalist Party MEP candidate Peter Agius took to Facebook on Sunday morning, drawing similarities between Friday night's storm to gale force winds that shook the island in February of this year.

"Yesterday's storm caused damage to farmland. It's much less serious than what happened in February but it continues to put salt in the wound. I talked to many farmers who applied for compensation over 10 months ago and after many promises, not one of them was reimbursed," he wrote.

He added that the reason for this could be an incompetence on the part of government that could result in the dismantling of the entire local produce.

Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Aaron Farrugia was quick to respond on the post, saying that the total value of damage did not reach the threshold required for Malta to benefit from European funds.

In February, the government decided to reimburse 45% of damages incurred by farmers as a direct result of the gale force storm, amounting to a total of €3.5 million from national funds.

Agius asked Farrugia to confirm whether farmers were reimbursed after all but Farrugia did not reply, instead choosing to attack Agius as a politician who was most concerned with partisan ambush.

"I have nothing against you personally but I am angry that your government has allowed farming to gratuitously fail due to its incompetence. Even if you were to get just three votes, you are within your duty to listen and to act where there is a lapse," Agius said.